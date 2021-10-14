Tangjiahe Area of Guangyuan Branch of the Giant Panda National Park is Home to 39 Wild Giant Pandas

GUANGYUAN, China, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) held in Kunming, China announced the official establishment of the Giant Panda National Park on October 12. Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve, located in Qingchuan County, Guangyuan, Sichuan Province, is one of the components of the Giant Panda National Park. According to China's Fourth National Giant Panda Survey, there are 39 wild giant pandas in Tangjiahe.



Tangjiahe is renowned as the one of the few low-altitude areas on the planet with a high encounter rate of wild animals. In addition to the giant panda with stable population development, there are also rare animals such as golden snub-nosed monkey, Sichuan takin and Przevalski's parrotbill. In the reserve, takins roaming along the road are a great spectacle. At present, there are 23 species of national first-class protected wild animals and 86 species of national second-class protected wild animals distributed in Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve. There are 327 species of birds belonging to 168 genera in 58 families, with 46% of migratory birds, including 12 species of national first-class protected birds, such as Chinese monal and Chinese grouse.



Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve, established 43 years ago, remains focused on the protection and research of giant pandas, golden snub-nosed monkeys and takins, and adheres to resource protection, scientific research and community co-management to jointly protect the wildlife in its jurisdiction.

Tangjiahe is not only cooperating with the nearby town governments, animal epidemic prevention stations, adjacent protected areas and administrative villages to establish a synergy system for monitoring wildlife foci and diseases. At the same time, it is collaborating with wildlife research institutes such as Tsinghua University, Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, international organizations and public welfare institutions such as the World Wide Fund for Nature and Shan Shui Conservation Center to carry out daily patrol, scientific monitoring and wildlife protection, among others. At present, the reserve has conducted over 50,000 monitoring activities of various wild animals, and helped more than 20 lost and sick wild animals.

For the corn, rape, soybean and other crop areas seriously endangered by wild animals such as takin, black bear and wild boar around the reserve, the reserve is poised to seek support from social capital such as special forestry funds. At the same time, technology, experience and subsidy funds will be offered to support farmers in developing low-risk ecological industries such as Phyllostachys praecox and traditional Chinese medicine, altering traditional farming methods, and actively avoiding wild animals.

Tangjiahe has also signed protection agreements with northern Minshan nature reserves such as Gansu Baishuijiang National Nature Reserve, established a cross regional monitoring and joint prevention system, and jointly carried out the protection and management of wild animal populations and habitats such as giant pandas. At the same time, we are taking efforts to crack down on illegal activities such as poaching and eating wild animals. Since Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve was established 43 years ago, no major cases such as hunting and killing of giant pandas and golden snub-nosed monkeys have occurred.

