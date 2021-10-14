Ruder Finn's Christie Anbar Named to PRWeek's Health Influencer 30

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn today announced that managing director Christie Anbar has been named to PRWeek's Health Influencer 30. This list was chosen by the editors at PRWeek and features the top healthcare communications professionals.

Christie is an industry veteran who is passionate about harnessing the power of communications to improve the health and wellness of people. For more than 30 years, she has been partnering with clients to create insight-driven, strategic campaigns and powerful stories that change mindsets and change behaviors, and ultimately change health outcomes. From translating complex science and data, to elevating awareness and understanding, to addressing stigma and misinformation, to building community and support, Christie has positively influenced the patient journey across a multitude of diseases and medical conditions.

"I'm honored to be included on the Health Influencer 30 alongside such an impressive group of communicators," Christie said. "The past two years has shown the world the critical importance of healthcare, especially innovation driven by new science, converging with advances in data and technology. At the same time, the pandemic also showed the pivotal role communications plays in leveraging new tools, social platforms, patient communities, and video in order to ensure scientific breakthroughs get to, and are embraced by, the people who need them, not just for COVID, but beyond."

Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden stated, "As an agency, we are proud of our leadership in healthcare communications and pursuing 'what's next' to transform how companies in the health space communicate with, educate, and advance truly engaging solutions to help people lead longer healthier lives. Given new attention on health and wellness, as well as being on the cusp of a new wave of scientific innovation in healthcare, I am glad that Christie and Ruder Finn can play an important role in informing patients, encouraging compliance, and bringing to light the breakthroughs we are experiencing."

The Health Influencer 30 will be featured in PRWeek's last print edition for 2021, which is devoted entirely to the burgeoning area of health PR and communications.

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose. The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films, jacobstahl, RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

