Esports Technologies’ Groundbreaking Odds and Modeling Technology Selected as Esports Business Summit Awards Finalist for Innovative Use of Technology

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, has been named a finalist for the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards for excellence in the industry. The company was nominated in the Innovative Use of Technology category for its real-time odds modeling and simulation system. The system, detailed in several pending patent applications filed by Esports Technologies in August 2021, employs advanced automated models to instantly generate odds and betting markets for broad esports betting use.

Each year, the Tempest Awards shine a spotlight on the esports industry's most innovative companies and executives, with categories that span production, talent, and technology. Judged by key members of the esports community, these awards serve as some of North America's top honors for the brands, the teams, the leagues, the players, and the business leaders driving the competitive gaming industry.

The 2021 ceremony will be held tonight, October 19, at the HyperX Esports Arena located at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Joining Esports Technologies as finalists in the Innovative Use of Technology category are Electronic Arts for the Apex Legends Global Series, Cisco & Riot Games at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship and 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, Allied Esports for the CS:GO Legend Series, and the Overwatch League's "Project Aloha."

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are deeply honored to be nominated as one of the standout innovators in the business of esports. It's truly a testament to our world-class quant and modeling team. This recognition by the Tempest Awards further validates our dedication to state-of-the-art solutions that will enhance a user's esports wagering experience. We are committed to delivering the best odds possible to esports betting enthusiasts, who deserve the same experience as traditional sports bettors."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

