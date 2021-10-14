Digital health veterans launch virtual primary care clinic for patients with chronic disease

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marley Medical, a new company founded by digital health veterans and Propeller Health alumni Chris Hogg, David Hubanks and Joe Slavinsky, today announced the completion of a $9M seed round led by Julie Yoo, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and Kristin Baker Spohn, General Partner at CRV. Additional investors include experienced founders, CEOs, investors and digital health OGs including Anne Wojcicki, Bryce Roberts, Christine Lemke, David Van Sickle, Greg Tracy, Halle Tecco, Jesse Waldron, John Lilly, Karan Singh, Malay Gandhi, Misha Chellam, Skip Fleshman, Ted Maidenberg, Thomas Goetz, and Villi Iltchev.

Marley Medical is a virtual primary care clinic, focused on people with common chronic diseases, that is reimagining care pathways with the patient in the center, and reestablishing primary care as the foundation of chronic disease management. Many chronic conditions can, and should, be managed from home. Marley Medical will provide convenient access to care and make it easy to stay on plan. Marley members can chat with their world-class, multi-disciplinary care team 24/7 and schedule face-to-face video visits when needed. Marley provides members with easy-to-use devices and home labs that let them regularly and conveniently track progress from their homes. Marley will also ship medications directly to people's homes, automatically including any medication changes agreed to by physician and member.

"There is too much complexity in the current care model for chronic disease. It's too hard and inconvenient for most people to manage, and that creates fatigue, frustration, and failure. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to re-envision how healthcare is delivered, and we will offer a better way to manage disease, by offering a simpler, more convenient, and less stressful experience for our members," said Chris Hogg, co-founder and CEO of Marley Medical. "Our clinical teams will build trusted relationships with our members, and over time they will trust us with more and more of their medical issues. We want to bring back the 'primary' in primary care, and be the first place our members turn to for care."

"Chris and the entire Marley team have the experience, insight and expertise to meaningfully transform how chronic disease patients get care. I have had the opportunity to work closely with this team in the past and am thrilled to partner with them again on Marley," said Kristin Baker Spohn, General Partner at CRV. "This is definitely one of the best teams in healthcare."

"It's crazy when you consider how much unmet need still exists around management of common chronic diseases, especially in light of new remote monitoring capabilities, emerging care team labor pools, and novel payment schemes anchored in virtual care," said Julie Yoo, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "We're excited to be backing Chris and his exceptional team to bring a modern care and business model to patients who are struggling to manage their ongoing health conditions."

