BentoBox Releases Third Installment of the Restaurant Delivery Consumer Trend Report

Delivery and takeout orders dipped over the summer months, but signs suggest a rebound as 64% of diners are likely to change their ordering habits this holiday season

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BentoBox , a website, e-commerce, and marketing platform for over 7,000 restaurant brands worldwide, today released the third installment of its Restaurant Delivery Consumer Trend Report , as part of a year-long study tracking how U.S. consumers' delivery and takeout habits evolve through COVID-19 recovery.

Powered by Suzy Insights, BentoBox's Q3 survey features insights from 1,034 U.S. diners, ages 18+, who dined out at least once per week prior to the pandemic. The report shows that while takeout and delivery orders dipped during the summer months, the Delta variant and rising case counts could hint to a rebound in ordering volume over the holiday season.

Three Key Trends:

1. Takeout and delivery ordering frequency declines amidst seasonal changes and easing restaurant dining restrictions:

Ordering frequency dwindled for even the most frequent orderers of takeout and delivery. In June, 50% of diners ordered from a restaurant over 2x/week. In October, that number fell to 35% – a 15-point decrease.



Friday is the most popular night for delivery and takeout, with 39% of diners typically ordering food at the end of the work week. Other popular days include Saturday (24%), Wednesday (11%), and Thursday (9%).



While 18-34-year-old diners are most likely to explore restaurant meal kits, over nine-in-ten (93%) diners prefer to order delivery and takeout for individual and multi-person meals for the household.

2. The summer surge of COVID cases has diners second-guessing their holiday plans:

When asked about why they would opt for delivery and takeout this holiday season in lieu of visiting a restaurant, 49% of diners said that ordering is more convenient than cooking, while 39% of diners reported that the Delta variant made them apprehensive to visit restaurants. Notably, only 5% of diners plan to visit a restaurant during the holidays instead of ordering takeout and delivery online, a sign that restaurants should optimize their ordering infrastructure to account for a higher volume of takeout and delivery orders.



Diners over 35 years of age are the most likely to not visit a restaurant due to spiking COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant, while younger diners are not as concerned. 49% of Diners aged 65+ are nervous to visit a restaurant due to the Delta variant, followed by diners aged 35-64 (42%). Notably, only 33% of diners aged 25-34 and 24% of diners 18-24 shared in this concern.

3. Preference for third-party marketplaces falls as diners note ease, costs, and restaurant support as their top motivations for ordering delivery and takeout:

The Q2 Restaurant Delivery Consumer Trend Report was released in July 2021. The Q4 report will be released in January 2022.

About BentoBox

The BentoBox Marketing and Commerce Platform delivers a seamless guest experience dedicated to accelerating growth and helping restaurants thrive. Over 7,000 restaurant concepts worldwide rely on BentoBox for elevated design, built-in marketing tools, actionable data and a best-in-class customer experience. The platform includes products such as websites, ordering (online ordering, pre-order & catering, gift cards, merchandise, ticket) and events management. BentoBox is trusted and loved by hospitality groups such as José Andrés's ThinkFoodGroup and Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group and independent restaurants including Emmy Squared, Suerte and Big Gay Ice Cream.

