Tony Timmings - European Energy Broker for Atlas Commodities, LLC

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Commodities ("Atlas"), a Houston-based full-service commodities brokerage boutique firm specializing in all energies, including power, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and crude oil/products, plans to expand client opportunities by establishing its European presence with the addition of Tony Timmings, a broker based in London, England, United Kingdom.

"We're thrilled to announce we're expanding our brokerage operations internationally. The timing couldn't be better."

According to Adam Lewis, president of Atlas, "We're thrilled to announce we're expanding our brokerage operations internationally. The timing couldn't be better to have Tony join TJ James, head of the NGL desk and broker Chris Wielgus for clients in Europe and the United States to leverage his international presence. The continued support for global NGL prices is being led by Brent crude and the rest of the energy complex. Hence why we are delighted to have Tony join our team." Wielgus added, "Historically low inventories, high exports, and lower production from recent outages have created a longer-term bullish environment. We have seen higher volatility and with that, the ensuing mania has only underscored the fragile global ecosystem that defines the modern NGL landscape and the importance of having proper global coverage."

"I am very excited to be joining Atlas Commodities and really look forward to providing clients with a wider global audience; especially at this time when I can be of most service to meet the demands of our portfolio of clients. I trust we will be able to deliver higher liquidity for European clients, and faster performance for the traders in the United States. As a team, we bring over 20 years of experience in the NGL markets and a very dedicated approach to accurate price discovery," stated Timmings.

Timmings started his career at Charles Schwab Europe as a stockbroker during the dot-com boom before moving on to work for Traders Knight Securities. He moved into the commodity markets, brokering tanker FFAs (forward freight agreements) at shipbroker SSY Futures LTD. He went on to work for GFI Group and Tullett Prebon in the same marketplace, gaining over ten years in the tanker freight market. Tony arrives from OTC Europe LLP, where he has spent nearly a decade in natural gas liquids, brokering swaps and options.

Craig Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Iapetus Holdings LLC, Atlas' parent company, stated, "Our shop's talented group of brokers is set up to leverage volatility in the energy markets and see continued growth. Adam Lewis, president of ACL, has been a valuable addition to the team. Under his leadership, we're continuing to grow abroad by onboarding Tony. Our boutique firm continues to deliver on the promise to provide outstanding service to our clients and meet their trading needs, and this international expansion is proof of it."

Atlas is a full-service commodity brokerage firm providing portfolio diversification and the ability to hedge production and consumption against price fluctuations. The Atlas team facilitates trading for institutional buyers, sellers, producers, processors, and end-users in all energies, including power, natural gas, and crude oil. TJ James is the firm's NGL desk lead. Taylor founded Atlas in 2006 after his tenure as a natural gas options broker, as well as a NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) and over-the-counter market trader.

About Iapetus Holdings

Iapetus Holdings, LLC, is a privately held, minority and veteran-owned portfolio of energy and utility services businesses and alternative investments. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and a deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, energy, safety, risk management, marketing, human resources, and various other spectrums. The Iapetus suite is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with offices throughout the U.S., efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. The operating companies include Atlas Commodities, Atlas Field Services, Atlas Retail Energy, Soaring Eagle Technologies, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, and Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions. Iapetus is the proud sponsor of a 501c3 non-profit, Atlas Scholars. For more information, visit iapetusllc.com.

