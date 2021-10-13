Triverus Consulting Welcomes Heather Christensen as its Director, Life Sciences Service Lead

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triverus Consulting today announced that Heather Christensen will be joining Triverus as Director, Life Sciences Service Lead, effective October 13, 2021.

Heather Christensen

Triverus, an IT Consulting Services firm focused on helping clients transform their information into business value, has experienced accelerated growth that has increased its Community by more than 40% over the past twelve months.

Triverus' Life Sciences-focused services, specifically, Information Asset Management and IT Launch Enablement Services, have driven much of this growth. Both of these services are critical to enabling the successful commercial launch of new therapies.

Heather brings 20 years of Life Science Sales/Commercial Operations experience to Triverus that as Director, and Life Sciences Service Lead, will be leveraged to support the growth of the Life Sciences service strategy and delivery.

Prior to joining Triverus, Heather was the Commercial Information Management Associate Director at Endo Pharmaceuticals. Heather's experience with commercial pharmaceuticals and sales operations focused on project management and multi-channel team support, which will help Triverus continue to evolve our Life Science service offerings and provide valuable expertise to our clients.

Triverus Consulting is a Boston based, Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), full-time employee, technology consulting firm that provides Technology Solutions, Information Asset Management and Agile Enablement Services from roadmap through execution with a focus on Life Sciences and Public Sector.

Triverus helps clients realize their business objectives by providing information technology expertise and services, based on proven approaches and by leveraging accelerators.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Triverus Consulting