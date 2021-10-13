Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 1, 2021, before trading opens on the New York Stock Exchange.

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

SXC will host its quarterly earnings call at 10:00 am ET on November 1, 2021. Investors and analysts may participate in this call by using the following link:

Upon registration, each participant will be emailed a confirmation and dial-in details. Alternatively, a live webcast and an archived replay will be made available in the Investors Relations section of www.suncoke.com.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel, under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 60 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

