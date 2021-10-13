SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADMS, FLXN, ACBI, SQ; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.10 per share in cash plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash. If you are an Adamas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. for $8.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $8.00 per share in cash. If you are a Flexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SouthState Corporation. Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock. If you are an Atlantic Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Afterpay Limited. Afterpay shareholders are expected to receive Square common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, Square shareholders are expected to own approximately 81.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Square shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

