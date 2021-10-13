Passport Parking launches in the Borough of East Stroudsburg, PA Mobile payment option for parking now available through Passport's digital platform

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Borough of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania is digitizing its parking operations with Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company that is trusted by cities to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. Thanks to Passport's digital platform, the Borough is now offering a mobile payment option for motorists to access nearly 500 on and off-street parking spaces.

The mobile payment application, Passport Parking, is the first cashless option for parking in East Stroudsburg and enables drivers to safely pay for and manage sessions through their smartphones. To begin a parking session, users simply create an account with their email address or phone number and enter their parking space number and desired length of stay. Users can extend sessions remotely and review parking history and receipts with just a few taps.

More than 800 cities, private operators and universities in North America trust Passport's digital platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and more. The platform is designed to provide cities with the data and insights to dynamically manage their curb space.

"Equipping the Borough of East Stroudsburg with Passport's technology allows them to reduce complexities and offer its community a safer, more convenient form of payment for parking," says Anthony Caddell, Passport sales executive. "The Borough is taking a big step towards future proofing its operations and we are thrilled to support them through our technology."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play. Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

