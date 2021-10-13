Greater Than One Group's Honeycomb Health Named Finalist In Health Sciences Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb Health, a project being created out of GTO Greater Good, Greater Than One's nonprofit subsidiary, has been named a finalist in the Top 8 That Innovate. The Top 8 were selected by a panel of Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies that are members of the Diversity Alliance for Science. The event was held last month at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.

Honeycomb Health Logo

Honeycomb Health is designed to help people living with a rare disease to securely digitalize, organize, and manage their health, environmental and behavioral records. The Diversity Alliance for Science is the leading organization in the life sciences and healthcare industry promoting the economic growth of diverse businesses and improving the quality of patient care by fostering intimate relationships between those businesses and corporations, academic and governmental agencies.

"The long-term vision of Honeycomb Health is to help millions and millions of people who suffer from rare diseases and those advocacy groups who serve them by offering them a platform to store their data, to provide them with help and support, and ultimately to give them the opportunity to focus on what matters most in their lives," said Amanda Powers-Han in accepting the award at the event.

Powers-Han is the Chief Marketing Officer of The Greater Than One Group, a global healthcare marketing and communications agency, who via their nonprofit, GTO Greater Good, a 501c3, started Honeycomb Health. HH was started because GTO's CEO and others had several friends and relatives afflicted with rare diseases and saw how difficult it was for them to manage and share their health information. In addition, Greater Than One has a number of clients who help rare disease survivors and GTO wanted to give back. Honeycomb Health leveraging innovative technologies and inspired market solutions, unites patients, family members, and health providers in rare disease management. Honeycomb Health also offers free online storefronts to rare disease and advocacy groups as a way to contribute to funding new research. (https://honeycombhealth.store/)

"GTO works a great deal in the rare disease space, and rare disease affects a number of people in my family," said Apelles. Essentially, Honeycomb Health will empower rare disease patients to securely store and share comprehensive information about their health.

ABOUT HONEYCOMB HEALTH

Honeycomb Health is part of GTOGreaterGood.org, a 501c3, powered by Greater Than One, inc. It is created to help people living with rare diseases to securely digitalize, organize, and manage their health records. Please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. You can find our Go Fund me Page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/8v6df-help-us-empower-rare-disease-patients. All donations are 100% tax deductible.

ABOUT THE GREATER THAN ONE GROUP

Founded in 2000 and included in the "Top 100 Agencies" by Medical Marketing & Media, GTO Group remains privately held with offices in New York, San Francisco, Madrid, and London. The GTO Group provides marketing and communications, media, and enterprise technology for solutions to health & wellness clients around the world. For more information, contact us at pressinquiries@thegtogroup.com or visit us at www.thegtogroup.com.

