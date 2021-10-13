Exer Urgent Care Celebrates Opening Of 23rd Southern California Location In Tarzana

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its 23rd Southern California location expanding into the city of Tarzana. Located directly off Ventura Boulevard within the community's bustling Village Walk Shopping Center, the new urgent care facility is staffed by ER-trained doctors, providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. As Greater Los Angeles continues to navigate the global pandemic, emergency rooms across the county are once again experiencing spikes in capacity levels, largely due in part to non-emergent patient concerns, including COVID-19 symptoms. Exer's mission of reimaging walk-in healthcare alleviates overcrowding of local hospital ERs with neighborhood facilities offering more comprehensive medical services than typical urgent cares, including x-rays, labs and diagnostics.

"We are eager to provide the Tarzana community with a convenient neighborhood clinic for their minor-to-major healthcare needs that come up at a moment's notice," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "With the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty with the Delta variant, it is important for us to meet the communities needs in Tarzana by offering an affordable walk-in clinic where people can seek medical attention and receive quick, hands-on treatment from ER-trained doctors."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing urgent care company servicing a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs. In response to the county's surge in pandemic-related care, Exer features an in-house PCR lab with COVID-19 test results available within 24 to 48-hours of visit. Exer locations also offer a VirtualLine feature for in-person care, allowing patients to check-in and wait in line from the comfort and safety of their homes. Online telehealth platform, VirtualCARE by Exer , allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat and patient portal offers access to test results as well as discharge and other health information.

Exer Tarzana is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most Medicare, PPO, and HMO insurance, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions; San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, and the Westside. For a full list of the 23 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/ .

