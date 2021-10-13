Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods Expands Distribution in Asia and the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative protein sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Nabati Foods has signed several new contracts to expand distribution of its products throughout Asia and the United States.

Nanum Foods , a distributor based in South Korea has signed on to distribute Nabati Plant Eggz™ and dairy-free cheesecakes under the brand ITABAN in Vietnam and South Korea

IMCD Japan has signed on to distribute Nabati Foods' full product line throughout Japan under the ITABAN brand via foodservice, grocery, and industrial channels

Walmart.com has now listed Nabati Foods' dairy-free cheesecakes and Nabati Plant Eggz™ for sale throughout the United States (chocolate, blueberry, and peanut butter flavors)

GTFO It's Vegan , a leading eCommerce retailer has now listed Nabati Cheeze Shreds, Nabati Plant Eggz™, and Nabati Foods' plant-based Chick'n and F'sh Burgers on its platform

KeHE , a major natural organic grocery distributor, will begin distributing Nabati Cheese™ to retail stores in October throughout the U.S. It currently distributes Nabati's four dairy-free cheesecake flavors to 433 stores

Satau-Tazé, a trusted supplier to health food and grocery stores in Québec will distribute Nabati Plant Eggz in Québec.

"Nabati Foods has seen tremendous growth and is on track to continue on its impressive trajectory. The brand appeals to the growing global demand for healthy, plant-based food products made with simple, clean ingredients," said Michael Aucoin, CEO of Eat Beyond, "We are delighted to see demand being established for Nabati Foods' products not only in North America but on a global scale. The Nabati team has been scaling up its manufacturing infrastructure alongside its growing distribution. Eat Beyond looks forward to continuing to support Nabati Foods on this exciting journey."

Nabati Foods has diversified its revenue streams across grocery, foodservice, industrial, and eCommerce distribution channels. All Nabati Foods products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

Subscribe to updates about Eat Beyond Global here: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/contact/

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Prospectus, and the schedules attached thereto, that are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.