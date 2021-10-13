The David and Lucile Packard Foundation Awards the U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership $2.5 Million for Hispanic COVID-19 Support

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The David and Lucile Packard Foundation awarded the U.S.–Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership (BPP) $2.5 million to significantly increase COVID-19 support for Hispanic and undocumented communities in the United States.

This innovative partnership between the Foundation, the BPP, the Ventanilla de Salud health and wellness outreach program of the Mexican consular offices in the United States, and 51 nonprofit agencies will drastically increase COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and allow for trusted, safe, and effective delivery of coronavirus information.

"This partnership will allow a robust and more equitable rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that infection, hospitalization, and death rates do not remain disproportionately higher among Hispanic and undocumented communities," said Andy Carey, Executive Director of the BPP.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hispanics are 1.7 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than their non-Hispanic white counterparts, 4.1 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, and 2.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19. In at least 35 states, Hispanics are vaccinated at lower rates than all other groups.

This program will address multiple access barriers in the Hispanic and undocumented community, including fear and vaccine hesitancy, bias and discrimination, lack of health insurance, limited English language proficiency, and concern for loss of employment.

About The David and Lucile Packard Foundation

Created in 1964 by Lucile Salter Packard and David Packard, cofounder of the Hewlett-Packard Company, the Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children, families, and communities – and restoring and protecting our planet. Learn more at www.packard.org.

About the U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership

The BPP is a binational membership organization whose mission is to support a network of organizations that build prosperity through leadership, collaboration, and philanthropy in the U.S.-Mexico border region. Learn more about the BPP at borderpartnership.org.

About the Ventanilla de Salud

The Ventanilla de Salud program at Mexican consulates in the United States is a cornerstone health and wellness outreach initiative of the Mexican government that provides critical preventative healthcare services to the diaspora community residing in the United States. Since 2003, the program has served more than 14 million Mexican nationals, including over three million in 2020.

