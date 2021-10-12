Spin Master Champions New League of Legends™ Collection

Bringing Memorable Characters from the Most-Played PC Game in the World to the Toy Aisle

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, launches the first of its collection as the global master toy licensee for Riot Games' League of Legends™, the most-played PC game in the world.

A mainstay in the multiplayer online battle arena, League of Legends is a team-based, strategy game where two teams of five powerful champions face off to conquer the other's base. Players choose from over 150 champions to make epic plays and take down towers as they battle their way to victory.

"We are honored to debut the first of our League of Legends collection, delivering to fans their favorite champions in action figure form and bringing the excitement of the renowned game to the toy aisle," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our assortment of core and collector figures deliver innovation, meticulous attention to detail and enhanced collectability for the massive international League of Legends fan base both on and offline – and this is just the beginning."

"Our mission is to make it better to be a player. This involves extending the joy of our League of Legends IP into the real world through a variety of products including toys and collectibles. We are excited for players to see more of the Spin Master collection in the coming months," says Ashley Maidy, Head of Global Consumer Products at Riot Games.

The Fall 2021 League of Legends Collection:

6" Collector Figures, $19.99 - These collector grade six-inch figures feature sculpted details and deco, premium paint and plastic and a material finish. Includes 18+ points of articulation and pose-ability with game inspired premium accessories and a thematic figure base. Collect champion favorites including Thresh and Zed (each sold separately).

4" Core Figures 5-Pack, $49.99 - These four-inch figures feature sculpted details and deco. Features 12+ points of articulation for pose-ability and accessory play in a convenient five pack ready to hit the rift! Pack includes Ekko, Caitlyn, Heimerdinger, Vi and an exclusive version of Jinx.

4" Core Figures, $9 .99 - These four-inch scale core figures feature sculpted details and deco. Each includes a figure base and features 12+ points of articulation for pose-ability and accessory play. Collect champion favorites including Darius, Yasuo and Jinx (each sold separately).

To mark the occasion, Spin Master teamed up with two renowned toy photographers, Mitchel Wu and Jax Navarro, to create dynamic imagery to honor the champions, and highlight the authenticity of the figures.

Spin Master's League of Legends collection is suitable for fans 12+, available at mass retailers nationwide.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital games presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," "25 Best Companies to Work in Technology," "100 Best Workplaces for Millennials," and "50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility."

About League of Legends

Released in 2009, League of Legends is Riot Games' debut title and one of the most-played competitive games in the world, engaging millions of players daily in 20+ officially-supported languages. A mainstay of the MOBA genre, in League, two teams of five powerful champions face off to destroy each other's base in a game that blends the speed, strategy, and intensity of an RTS with immersive RPG elements.

League continues to evolve year over year in gameplay and storytelling, delivering fresh new experiences like K/DA, immersive stories like Star Guardian and Spirit Blossom, and technical balance changes to ensure competitive integrity. As the basis for the Runeterra universe, League champions have been featured in music, comic books, spinoff games, collectible figurines, board games, TV series, and more. The annual League of Legends World Championship is the most widely viewed esport tournament, and is among the largest and most popular sporting events in the world.

Visit leagueoflegends.com for more information and follow @leagueoflegends on social media.

