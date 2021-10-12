Motive Energy Expands Their Motive Power Offerings into The Pacific Northwest

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Energy, the leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of their motive power offerings into the Pacific Northwest. Effective October 1, 2021, Motive Energy is the exclusive Deka Motive Power Representative covering Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. To accommodate their anticipated growth, Motive Energy secured facilities in Boise, Idaho, Auburn, Wash., Yakima, Wash., and Portland, Ore. Leading the expansion efforts are Motive Energy senior team members: Robert Wright, Director of Sales, Thomas Adcock, Director of Service, and Shawn Cronin, Sales Manager.

Motive Energy provides the best-in-class products to the material handling industry including new and used batteries, chargers, watering systems, and battery handling systems. Motive has extensive experience with the latest motive power technologies including lithium ion. Motive's industry services include battery and charger sales, service and repairs, load testing, comprehensive maintenance programs, safety assessments, rentals, and battery recycling.

Tony Capolino, President of Motive Energy stated, "I'm immensely proud of the continued growth and success of our group. This expansion exposes our motive power offerings to new customers." He continued, "I am excited to expand our footprint and business with the East Penn Motive Power Network and the Deka product. I look forward to continuing our partnership with them in the Pacific Northwest."

The four new facilities in the Pacific Northwest join Motive's extensive network, increasing their presence to twelve nationwide locations; this includes offices in Anaheim, Calif. (HQ), Escondido, Calif., Phoenix, Ariz., Tucson, Ariz., Las Vegas, Nev., Houston, Texas, El Paso, Texas, and San Antonio, Texas. Motive's experienced sales and service team is ready to assist new customers in the Pacific Northwest, while continuing to service all current customers.

Established in 1979 in Southern California, Motive Energy is a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions. Driven by the desire to deliver premium quality products, we provide all battery, power, renewable energy and charging solutions for your business. As the largest forklift battery and charger supplier on the West Coast, Motive Energy delivers high-quality products and sustainable solutions that help customers diversify their fleet in the most efficient, cost-effective way. No matter where you are on your journey to optimize your fleet or business, we have the batteries, energy sources and charging solutions you need to confidently take the next step into the future. For additional information, visit https://www.motive-energy.com

