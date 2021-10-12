Freedom Mortgage Honored in Newsweek's 2021 Most Loved Workplaces Top VA and FHA lender among 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service mortgage companies and the top VA and top FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S., was named one of Newsweek's 2021 Most Loved Workplaces, among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.

At Freedom Mortgage, we want our employees to feel connected and love what they do.

"This nationwide recognition as being a great company to work for is an honor," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage founder and CEO. "At Freedom, we want everyone to feel connected and love what they do. That's why we focus on supporting our people and providing the tools they need to succeed, so we can together help as many borrowers as possible achieve their dreams of homeownership."

Middleman believes Freedom Mortgage's commitment to serving local communities through various philanthropic efforts also helps employees feel more engaged and socially conscious. "We challenge and encourage our team members to find ways to help our local communities, the military, and veterans. Giving back to our communities, veterans and active military across the country is a huge part of who we are at Freedom Mortgage."

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces is featured today in the magazine's print edition and is currently available online at www.newsweek.com/americas-most-loved-workplaces-2021.

The Most Loved Workplaces ranking is produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek, said, "In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent."

This year, Freedom Mortgage was also named a 2021 National Top Workplaces USA by Energage and made it on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll after making the Inc. 5000 list seven times.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit Freedom Mortgage's careers website to see the latest job postings, stories, videos and more: www.freedommortgage.com/careers.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, Jan-June 2021) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. The company's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

