Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.835 per common share, payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2021 dividend.

The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021. All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Common Shares $0.835 Preference Shares, Series A $0.34375 Preference Shares, Series B $0.21340 Preference Shares, Series C $0.16081 Preference Shares, Series D $0.27875 Preference Shares, Series F $0.29306 Preference Shares, Series H $0.27350 Preference Shares, Series J US$0.30540 Preference Shares, Series L US$0.30993 Preference Shares, Series N $0.31788 Preference Shares, Series P $0.27369 Preference Shares, Series R $0.25456 Preference Shares, Series 1 US$0.37182 Preference Shares, Series 3 $0.23356 Preference Shares, Series 5 US$0.33596 Preference Shares, Series 7 $0.27806 Preference Shares, Series 9 $0.25606 Preference Shares, Series 11 $0.24613 Preference Shares, Series 13 $0.19019 Preference Shares, Series 15 $0.18644 Preference Shares, Series 17 $0.321875 Preference Shares, Series 19 $0.30625

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,766 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Jesse Semk

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Jonathan Morgan

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

