Digi-Key Electronics Introduces New 3D Printing Service

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it is launching a new 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing tool, powered by Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL).

Digi-Key Electronics

Through this new tool, Digi-Key customers can upload design files, receive instant quotes and have custom 3D products and items shipped directly to their door from Jabil. Featuring a seamless upload and "add to cart" experience for users, this new additive manufacturing tool provides fast turnaround times and free shipping to customers in the U.S.

"We are very excited to launch our new 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing service in order to give electrical, mechanical and industrial engineers the ability to easily create custom 3D products for manufacturing purposes," said Missy Hall, senior director, new market development, at Digi-Key. "This introduction is a flagship option of Digi-Key's additive manufacturing services portfolio, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offerings to include many suppliers to serve the needs of the additive manufacturing market."

"Jabil has a long relationship with Digi-Key and their 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing tool service is an important step in making Jabil's advanced digital manufacturing capabilities available to a broader set of users," said Rush LaSelle, Jabil's senior director of digital manufacturing. "We will be continuously enhancing the tool through the Jabil digital manufacturing platform with powerful and innovative features to offer increased value and greater agility to Jabil and Digi-Key customers."

The launch of the 3D printing tool is part of the DK Marketplace initiative, a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation.

To learn more about Digi-Key's 3D printing services, visit Digi-Key's website.

About Digi-Key ElectronicsDigi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

651 276 6922

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics has introduced a new 3D printing tool, powered by Jabil.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics