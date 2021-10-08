Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Named To Newsweek's List Of The Most Loved Workplaces For 2021 Wyndham Ranked as #4 Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, was featured today in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at #4 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Wyndham was recognized for its positive work environment by Best Practice Institute (BPI) and Newsweek, who collaborated to identify the top companies where employee sentiment ranked highest.

Wyndham provides a Wish Day to corporate team members, a benefit that provides paid time-off annually for community service

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Ranks 4th To Newsweek's List Of The Most Loved Workplaces For 2021



"People are the heart and soul of our organization, and we strive to create memorable experiences for our team members, owners and guests. Our core values of integrity, accountability, inclusivity, caring and fun, along with Count on Me service promise, drive our growth and inspire our team members," said Monica Melancon, chief human resource officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "A key element of our culture is our dedication to helping all team members thrive personally and professionally, which is why we continuously invest in their happiness and professional development, and in turn, attract and retain the best people."

Through its network of over 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. Spanning multiple countries and continents, Wyndham team members are a widespread group of individuals with diverse interests and backgrounds who all come together to further one of the world's most prominent hotel organizations.

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

Wyndham team members are given one day of paid time-off yearly to volunteer in their communities, and have access to continuing education programs, professional development courses and a large range of affinity business groups. The company offers special recognition programs, virtual learning hours and celebrations, team member discounts and flexible working arrangements -- on top of the existing, comprehensive benefits offered to Wyndham team members.

"The best way to determine the strength of a company's culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace.

Earlier this year, Wyndham was named one of the best places to work in its home state of New Jersey by NJBIZ Magazine and is now recognized as one of the most loved workplaces. Newsweek identified these top 100 companies through employee survey responses, external public ratings, and direct interviews with and written responses from company officials.

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition. Click here to read more about why Wyndham was selected to the Most Loved Workplaces list.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a 2022 Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

Media Contact:

Scott Carman

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

scott.carman@wyndham.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts