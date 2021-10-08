Alimentation Couche-Tard Named Top Canadian Retailer Among Forbes' List of World's Best Employers 2021

Alimentation Couche-Tard is one of 25 Canadian companies to make the Forbes World's Best Employers 2021 list, ranking as the top and only Canadian retailer among those recognize

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard (''Couche-Tard'') is proud to announce that it has been named to Forbes' 2021 list of the ''World's Best Employers,'' published this week. Of only 25 Canadian companies to have made the list of 750 companies worldwide, Couche-Tard stands out as the top, and only, Canadian retailer among those awarded.

"We are a people first company, and our focus is on building a diverse and empowered team that will grow with us as we strive to become the world's preferred destination for convenience and mobility. This recognition is a testament to our 124,000 team members' deep commitment to making it easier for our customers every day and the strength of our unique culture'' said Brian Hannasch, President and CEO.

Throughout 2021, the majority of Couche-Tard's workforce has been on the frontlines of the pandemic supporting its communities as an essential service. That has not slowed down the company's ambitions to be future-ready as it celebrates important strategic and innovation projects in the last year from the global rollout of its Fresh Food, Fast initiative to the deployment of pioneering frictionless checkout experiences in Montreal and in Arizona, to leading the way in Electric Vehicle charging solutions from its lab in Norway.

The company has also been committed to fostering its culture of growing together, providing competitive training and development opportunities, notably by investing in best-in-class gamified training and a national scholarship fund in Canada available to team members and their children.

''Every day, we are taking steps to create inclusive and safe workplaces for our teams, where we can share successes and always grow together. What sets us apart are the countless opportunities across the different types of roles at Couche-Tard, from serving our customers in stores, to finance, technology, mobility, marketing and more. It's an exciting time to be part of the future with us and join a world-class team and company'' Ina Strand, Chief People Officer at Couche-Tard.

To create this annual ranking, Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, surveyed more than 150,000 employees across different organizations in 58 countries. The survey considered every aspect of employees' experience including working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operator in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Forward-Looking Statements

