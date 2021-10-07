Knowesis Awarded Medical Data Abstraction Services Contract for the Department of Veterans Affairs

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc. (Knowesis) announces an award among a field of six competitors to provide medical data abstraction support services for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in Washington, D.C.

The contracted services include the review, identification, and relevancy of medical and related clinical data from medical records and other documentation from a variety of VA sources.

Knowesis, as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), won the 3-year, $1M contract, a System for Award Management (SAM)-released solicitation.

"Our expertise in medical data analysis and management proved to be exactly what the VA needed at this particular time," said Sheilah O'Brien, Knowesis Managing Principal. "Our data experts look forward to expanding our data abstraction capability by providing the VA with critical abstraction services."

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Computational Sciences, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, Scientific and Medical Research, and Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and United States Agency for International Development.

