Rosa Antunez Boatwright will help support the Triangle's multicultural communities and build diplomacy, exchange, and respect as a new board member of International Focus.

International Focus Adds James Scott Farrin Attorney Rosa Antunez Boatwright to Its Board of Directors Rosa Antunez Boatwright will help support the Triangle's multicultural communities and build diplomacy, exchange, and respect as a new board member of International Focus.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosa Antunez Boatwright, litigation attorney at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, has been named to the board of directors of International Focus. International Focus' mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of North Carolina's Triangle region and the international community through education, cultural exchange, arts, and the celebration of achievements.

(PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of James Scott Farr)

"I look forward to helping International Focus organize and promote education and events in our community that bring together all of the cultures that thrive in our state," Boatwright said of her appointment to the working board. "Many cultures are united within themselves, but this is an opportunity to expose these cultures to each other and to our neighbors."

Committed to serving her community, Boatwright is also on the board of the Diamante Arts and Cultural Center, and she leads community outreach and communications positions for the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys and the North Carolina Advocates for Justice, respectively.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.



Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Mangum Street

Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin