Holland America Line Salutes Military Heroes with Offer of Onboard Spending Money for San Diego Cruise Departures through 2021

Bonus onboard credit good for active and retired members of the military

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is honoring members of the U.S. military with a special offer that adds $100 Onboard Spending Money to any cruise booking that departs from San Diego, California, though Dec. 31, 2021.

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

Holland America Line's San Diego sailings are especially convenient for the many troops stationed in southern California. The Military Appreciation Offer — available to active and retired members of the military — can be earned on a variety of seven-day cruises to Mexico and the California Coast aboard Koningsdam and the Dec. 23, 2021, 10-day Mexico Holiday departure on Zuiderdam,

The U.S. military has a large presence in San Diego with Naval Base San Diego, the U.S. Navy's largest base on the West Coast and the principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet. In total, the state of California has 32 military bases across all branches, with the Navy's and Marine Corps' bases clustered most heavily around San Diego.

Onboard, the credit can be used for shore excursions, spa treatments, beverages, specialty dining, gift shop purchases and more. The offer is valid with standard cruise-only fares, as well as Holland America Line's Have It All premium fare that includes four popular perks: shore excursions, a drink package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.

For more information about how to book the Military Appreciation Offer, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

— # # # —

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates , Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories.

CONTACT: Erik Elvejord

PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line