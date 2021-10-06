Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming October Investor Conferences

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on oncology, anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies, today announced that it will present at two investor conferences during the month of October 2021.

EVENT: Benzinga Rising Stars: Catalytic Small Cap Growth Conference

DATE: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Citius Executive Chairman Leonard Mazur will present at 9:05 a.m. ET. His presentation will be available for viewing on Benzinga's live stream channel.

EVENT: Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

DATE: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Citius Executive Chairman Leonard Mazur will present at 8:55 a.m. ET in Track 1 and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with registered conference attendees. The conference will be held October 20-21 at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Citius Investors website.

At the conferences, Mr. Mazur will discuss the Company's growing pipeline of therapies targeting unmet medical needs consisting of two late-stage assets completing Phase 3 trials, three potential first-and-only prescription treatments in their indications, and a next-generation stem cell therapy program.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed enrollment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Relations for Citius Pharmaceuticals:

Ilanit Allen

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T: 908-967-6677 x113

E: ir@citiuspharma.com

