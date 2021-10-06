Attorneys from Dallas' Law Offices of Brad Jackson Ranked Among Best in Texas Brad Jackson, Cheryl Mann earn selection as two of Texas' top business lawyers

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson are being recognized as two of the state's top business litigation attorneys on the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters.

Mr. Jackson claimed his 18th consecutive Super Lawyers listing based on his work in business disputes. He has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2005. Ms. Mann, who earned her first Super Lawyers selection, also was recognized for her representation of business clients.

Both lawyers are included in the exclusive roster of the state's top attorneys based on nominations from other lawyers who practice in the same area of law. The final selections followed a strict review process conducted by Super Lawyers' editors and an anonymous panel of the area's leading attorneys.

Since last year's Super Lawyers selections, Mr. Jackson earned his 11th straight listing among the Best Lawyers in Dallas following recommendations from other Dallas attorneys and the editors of D Magazine. He was recognized for his work in business litigation, tort lawsuits, and product liability cases.

Earlier this year, Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann were named in the 2022 ranking of The Best Lawyers in America. The two attorneys also secured spots on the 2021 Best Lawyers in Texas guide based on their expertise in civil lawsuits.

For more than three decades, established companies and businesspeople have called on The Law Offices of Brad Jackson for a wide variety of business disputes and commercial litigation. The firm provides extensive expertise in contract disputes, fiduciary litigation, denial of commercial insurance claims, probate and trust litigation, professional malpractice cases, serious personal injury cases, wrongful death claims, and other areas.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving high-stakes divorce litigation, serious personal injury, and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Law Offices of Brad Jackson