SKF in collaboration to speed up development of fossil-free bearing steel

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is supporting the development of fossil-free bearing steel through a collaboration with Luleå University of Technology's CH2ESS initiative. As part of the collaboration, SKF will participate in and fund research within hydrogen use in industrial processes and energy systems, speeding up the development of fossil-free bearing steel.

Victoria Van Camp, President, SKF Technology, says: "Mechanical components are very important to ensure the function and operation in future hydrogen systems. Together with CH2ESS and its partners, we can contribute in designing robust, reliable hydrogen systems, with the lowest possible impact on the environment and on total cost of operation. This will not only benefit Swedish industry, but also global technology development for the future hydrogen economy."

Research areas will include hybrid ceramic bearings, EVs and other applications, and the development and commercialization of fossil-free bearing steel production. SKF's expertise in fluid machinery, material science, production technology and IoT solutions will actively contribute to the work.

Rikard Gebart, Program manager CH2ESS and professor in Energy Engineering at Luleå University of Technology, says: "We are very happy that SKF has decided to join our competence centre CH2ESS. The large expertise of SKF in many strategically important areas is a welcome addition to the existing knowledge base in CH2ESS. We are looking forward to an exciting collaboration where we together address the many important problems that are connected to the hydrogen technology."

Hydrogen is the key to a fossil-free energy system and CH2ESS (Center for Hydrogen Energy Systems Sweden), a newly established research and knowledge initiative at Luleå University of Technology, is focusing on hydrogen use in industrial processes and energy systems, in close collaboration with Swedish industry.

