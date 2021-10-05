Mountain America Credit Union’s Employee Match Program Gifts 240 Coats to Kids at Head Start in Billings, Montana

BILLINGS, Mont., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce that its Employee Match Program, in partnership with Operation Warm, has gifted 240 brand-new coats to children at Terry Park Explorers Academy Head Start in Billings, Montana.

Through this program, Mountain America will donate more than 1,200 coats and shoes to kids in need in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

"Providing brand-new winter coats ensures that kids can get to school on cold days and also boosts their confidence and helps them succeed academically," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Mountain America is pleased to partner with our employees and Operation Warm to provide coats and shoes to kids in need throughout the Intermountain West."

Roughly 75% of the students Operation Warm serves walk or ride the bus to school, and 14.5% of Montana children are living in poverty. Without access to basic necessities, including a proper coat, a child's learning and social opportunities can be hindered. Over the past two decades, Operation Warm has provided hope, warmth and confidence to over four million kids in the U.S. through the gift of a brand-new winter coat.

"Thanks to the generous support of Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm, 240 Head Start children in Billings and the surrounding communities will receive the gift of a new winter coat," says Janice King, executive director at Explorers Academy Head Start. "True to Operation Warm's mission, a new coat ensures a child will thrive socially in school and will feel safe during the frigid winter months. Helping a low-income family meet this basic need for their child during the COVID-19 pandemic is paramount, as it guarantees household funds can be directed towards healthcare costs and other necessary family expenses. Explorers Academy is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm."

Since 2020, Mountain America's Employee Match Program has raised over $50,000 for local charities. Last year, this program provided over 104,000 meals to local food banks. Over the past two years, Mountain America has gifted more than 4,000 coats and shoes through its partnership with Operation Warm.

