Lafayette Square Hires Andrea Felesky as Managing Director and Head of Client Audit

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, an impact investment platform, announced today that Andrea Felesky has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Client Audit across Lafayette Square's strategies. Felesky will regularly conduct assessments of Lafayette Square portfolio companies to ensure best-in-class monitoring, reporting, and financial controls across the firm's portfolio companies.

Felesky brings to Lafayette Square over two decades of experience across financial accounting, transactions, and public offerings. Prior to joining the firm, she was a Senior Director at RSM US within the technical accounting consulting group. She has also served as a Director at KPMG, LLP, and has spent significant time in the deal advisory practice focusing on sell-side, buy-side and IPO transactions with public and private companies, as well as private equity.

"Andrea's extensive accounting experience will be crucial as we look to align ongoing due diligence with portfolio management efforts across investment teams, ensuring proper risk management as we invest across the United States," said Damien Dwin, founder and CEO of Lafayette Square. "Having Andrea oversee field audits will be vital to Lafayette Square's growth and to the firm's overall mission."

"I'm delighted to join Damien and the team at Lafayette Square as we focus on investments that create impact," said Felesky. "It's thrilling to now consider myself a part of a firm dedicated to making real change in underserved communities and businesses across the United States. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience and knowledge of operational due diligence to the team."

Felesky earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from Youngstown State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. She is a Certified Public Accounting (CPA) certification holder.

