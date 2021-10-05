Digi-Key Electronics Named Distributor of the Year by METZ CONNECT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, was recognized with the Distributor of the Year award for 2020 from METZ CONNECT, a manufacturer of high-quality products that bring communication capability from the PCB to the infrastructure environment.

METZ CONNECT recognizes Digi-Key Electronics with the Distributor of the Year Award for 2020.

METZ CONNECT presented this award to Digi-Key due to its strong commitment to a model of growth and partnership that has resulted in extending the brand with global exposure for METZ CONNECT's diverse product mix. Digi-Key's tremendous investment in inventory, coupled with its web presence and ease of customer interaction, are ideal factors that bring success to suppliers each and every year.

"We deeply thank METZ CONNECT for this Distributor of the Year honor," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "We are proud to partner with METZ CONNECT to serve customers in electronic device manufacturing, structured cabling networks and building automation around the world. Their experience and innovation have always inspired the markets, and our customers are deeply appreciative of their high standards and quality."

"METZ CONNECT is honored to present Digi-Key the 2020 Distributor of the Year Award," said Hugh Daly, vice president of sales & marketing for METZ CONNECT. "They have added an entirely new dimension to our business in exposing products globally to such a broad cross-section of new customers across many different industries. We are thrilled to be a partner with Digi-Key, and we all look forward to reaching many new milestones together in the years ahead."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of METZ CONNECT products, please visit Digi-Key's website.

About METZ CONNECT

METZ CONNECT is a medium-sized, family-run German company founded in 1976. Around the world, our products guarantee secure and reliable connections for a smooth flow of information – from the printed circuit board to the infrastructure environment. METZ CONNECT is known for its expertise in all aspects of the manufacturing process including in-house molding, stamping and assembly operations. METZ CONNECT designs and manufactures connector assembly equipment in-house to assure the highest quality and reliability of finished products. The full product line covers a wide range across multiple applications and industries. Products include PCB mount terminal blocks and board-to-board connectors, RJ-45 plugs and receptacles, patch panels, copper and fiber optic cables, and intelligent DIN rail mount I/O devices. These products are used in security and access controls, HVAC, irrigation systems, industrial automation, lighting controls, A/V equipment, industrial controls, building automation applications, and more.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics