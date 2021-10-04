Meijer Earns Industry Recognition for Sustainable Freight Supply Chain by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Retailer earns repeated recognition for sustainability in both inbound and outbound logistics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer received two SmartWay Excellence Awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recognizing the retailer as an industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

Meijer received two SmartWay Excellence Awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recognizing the retailer as an industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

"We appreciate the EPA's continued support of our innovation and commitment to reducing our carbon footprint," said Tom McCall, Vice President of Logistics for Meijer. "At Meijer, we believe that to be a good company, we must be a good neighbor, which means doing what's right for our communities and our planet."

Meijer received top honors in both the mixed carrier fleet and the shipper categories, marking eight total awards in the categories since 2017.

Meijer operates one of the largest standalone fleets in Michigan with 250 semi-trucks driven by an estimated 400 drivers. Overall, the retailer has a network of 750 trucks with more than 1,000 drivers covering 70 million miles a year.

The retailer credits ongoing innovation for its continued success, testing preproduction emission reduction technology regularly in its fleet. For example, Meijer is currently testing new engines in its freightliner tractors with enhanced performance and thermal management, improving base engine fuel economy by 3.4 percent.

"According to the EPA, moving freight accounts for more than 25 percent of all fuel consumed and Greenhouse Gasses emitted by the transportation sector," McCall said. "We're pleased to do our part to reduce those emissions."

The SmartWay Excellence Award is the EPA's highest recognition. It acknowledges the top retail and manufacturing carriers and shippers that demonstrate how their logistical operations make a measurable difference in reducing carbon emissions, while also effectively managing fuel costs as they move goods around the country. SmartWay Excellence Awardees lead their industries in improving freight efficiency and contributing to cleaner air within their supply chains.

"We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all," said Sarah Dunham, Director of EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality.

Visit meijercommunity.com for more information on the retailer's commitment to carbon reduction and its truck fleet. To view a video highlighting the Meijer fleet, click here.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About SmartWay: EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million tons NOX, and 112,000 tons PM, while saving $44.8 billion in fuel costs and 335 million barrels of oil -- equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes. For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/ For more information about the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. (PRNewsfoto/Meijer Inc)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meijer