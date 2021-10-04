Mary Alexander & Associates Files Clergy Abuse Lawsuit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates filed a clergy abuse lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court alleging that a Catholic priest sexually molested, assaulted, and abused a then six-year-old girl for a span of roughly four-and-a-half years.

The alleged abuse of Jane Doe (the name used to protect her identity) began in 1981 and ended in 1986 when she entered puberty. In her lawsuit, Jane Doe alleged that she had been "groomed" by the priest, whom she trusted as an authority figure of the church, and that the priest then sexually abused and assaulted her.

The priest had been previously convicted of sex crimes. In spite of this priest's obviously criminal and predatory past, he was assigned to be a pastor of St. Anthony Parish in San Jose in the early 1980's. He served as a clergy member in several Catholic churches over the course of his career until he was publicly accused in 2002 of sexually assaulting several other children. He passed away in 2005.

The case is Jane Doe v. Doe 1, San Francisco Superior Court, Case No. CGC-20-586529.

This case is now part of a larger group of sexual abuse cases filed against religious entities in Northern California that have been consolidated and are being heard in Alameda County Superior Court.

Mary Alexander & Associates has been successfully fighting for its clients for years. Our attorneys have handled various child sexual abuse and clergy abuse cases, winning millions in verdicts and settlements for our clients.

If you are a survivor of abuse or know of one, please contact our law firm at 415-433-4440 and let us be of service.

