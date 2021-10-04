LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After bravely revealing his troubling bout with anxiety in an episode of Gold Mouf Chronicles and nimbly peeling back another layer with his latest single, "Myself," featuring Charlotte native DEVN, Lute officially releases his debut album Gold Mouf. For his latest campaign, Lute recruits a team of formidable lyricists such as JID, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, Saba, and Little Brother. He also teams up with soulful singers BJ The Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, and DEVN to bring his vision to life. Listen HERE.

DREAMVILLE’S LUTE RELEASES HIS DEBUT ALBUM GOLD MOUF

On Gold Mouf, Lute's resiliency proves to be the fiercest attribute as he undresses his family trauma on "Be Okay" while also acknowledging his flaws with his Dreamville compatriot Cozz on "Eye to Eye." And when Lute isn't tirelessly grappling with life's most significant battles, he's busy celebrating his wins on "Flossin" with WESTSIDE BOOGIE or savoring his favorite moments with the woman of his dreams on the Little Brother-assisted track "Amen."

With Gold Mouf Chronicles, Lute gets vulnerable about his battle with anxiety, and the toll it had on his family. He also shares his bout with open-heart surgery that left his future up to fate. While the procedure was successful, Lute's experiences have a lasting mental and physical impact. But rather than succumb to his fears, Lute valiantly wears his vulnerabilities on his sleeves, advancing his skills as an MC and deepening his connection with his fans.

In 2019, the Charlotte rapper teamed up with label head J. Cole and hip hop phenom DaBaby for "Under the Sun," featured on the Grammy-nominated RIAA certified platinum Dreamville album Revenge of the Dreamers III. Last year, Lute also kept his hot streak intact when he released "Life" and the Madden 21 favorite, "Get It and Go."

Next month, Lute will be joining his Dreamville compatriots at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver for the Dreamville On The Rocks concert.

Gold Mouf Tracklist

100 GED (Getting Every Dollar) Myself featuring DEVN Be Okay Eye To Eye featuring Cozz Changes featuring BJ The Chicago Kid Ghetto Love featuring Blakk Soul & Ari Lennox Amen featuring Little Brother Birdsong featuring JID & Saba Flossin' featuring WESTSIDE BOOGIE Life Overnight Crashing

