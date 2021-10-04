Automotive Lifestyle Brand Chemical Guys Heads Down Under With Retail Launch In The Largest Australian Auto Specialty Retailer Supercheap Auto Debuts Chemical Guys' Best-Selling Products in its 300 Locations Across Australia and New Zealand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical Guys, the leading lifestyle brand for automotive detailing enthusiasts and professionals, continues to expand its global reach through a retail launch with Supercheap Auto, Australia's leading auto spares, parts and accessories retailer. As of September 30th, Supercheap Auto customers can purchase over 40 best-selling Chemical Guys products across the retailer's 300 locations in Australia and New Zealand.

Chemical Guys & Detail Garage (PRNewsfoto/Chemical Guys)

"Members of the Chemical Guys' Family 'Down Under' have been one of the most engaged audiences among our nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and our 120 million video views on YouTube," said Chemical Guys Chief Revenue Officer, John Mansfield. "We are extremely thankful to have Supercheap Auto as our first major Australian retail partner to exclusively launch the Chemical Guys brand in their stores, making it possible to build an even stronger connection with our customers."

This new retail partnership offers detailing enthusiasts wide-scale access to the most popular Chemical Guys products including HydroSuds Ceramic Car Wash Soap and HydroThread Ceramic Fabric Protectant & Stain Repellant from the Hydro-line of Chemical Guys' proprietary, premium and easy-to-apply ceramic coatings and protectants; the Big Mouth Max Release Foam Cannon; VRP Vinyl, Rubber, Plastic Shine and Protectant; Total Interior Cleaner and Protectant; Mr. Pink Super Suds Car Wash Shampoo; Butter Wet Wax and many other fan favorite products.

"For almost a year, Chemical Guys has been working with Supercheap Auto to curate a tailored assortment of our premium car care items specifically for customers in Australia and New Zealand," says Chemical Guys Director of Sales, Philip Reed. "We are excited to see that work come to life with the help of our new Australian distributor, Shine Guys Pty Ltd., as 41 items are now available in all Supercheap Auto Retail Outlets and through their e-commerce platform for home delivery or in-store pick-up, expanding our mission to help people find their passion and make it shine. We look forward to building this new and exciting partnership as Chemical Guys continues to expand our world-wide presence."

"Supercheap Auto is delighted to be launching Chemical Guys detailing range in our stores in both Australia and New Zealand just in time for our peak season," says Supercheap Auto Business Manager of Auto Maintenance, Emma Quilter. "It's a super fun brand that we've admired from afar for several years, watching the strong growth in global retail stockists. It has been some years since we launched a new brand in Car Detailing and there is a real buzz of excitement amongst the whole team!"

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at www.ChemicalGuys.com.

Supercheap Auto employees show off new Chemical Guys products on retail shelves September 30, 2021.

