22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Announces Opening And Closing Night Films 2021 Festival to Open with World Premiere of the VANS documentary NEVER CATCH PIGEONS: AND ELEVEN MORE HARD LESSONS FROM MR. PAUL VAN DOREN.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) proudly announces its Opening and Closing Night Films. Set to take place in person from October 21-28, the Festival's 22nd edition will showcase over 300 films from around the world. The Festival will host nightly special events, world premieres, awards contenders, red carpet galas and compelling conversations with filmmakers. Highlights include the 2021 Festival Honors program celebrating Variety's '10 Actors to Watch', International Spotlights (UK, Ireland, Mexico, French, Swedish, Italian, German, Czech, Spain, Japan, Korea, China, Australia, Vietnam) and Special Programs (Action Sports, Art, Architecture + Design, Culinary, Environmental, Music Film Series). Films will screen at THE LOT (Fashion Island in Newport Beach), The New Port Theater (Corona del Mar), Edwards Big Newport (Newport Beach), Starlight Triangle Cinemas (Costa Mesa) and Regency South Coast Village (Santa Ana).

OPENING & CLOSING NIGHT

On Thursday, October 21 at 7:00pm the Festival will kick off its eight-day run with the World Premiere of NEVER CATCH PIGEONS: AND ELEVEN MORE HARD LESSONS FROM MR. PAUL VAN DOREN at Edwards Big Newport (300 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach). The Film tells the remarkable and honest story of the late Paul Van Doren, a self-made innovator who started Vans, the iconic shoe and lifestyle brand that inspired a global skateboarding revolution. Directed by NBFF alumni Doug Pray, the film features Paul Van Doren, legendary skateboarders Tony Alva, Christian Hosoi a Ray Barbee, action sports pros Brighton Zeuner, Hana Beaman, Dylan Graves, and Paul's family, Steve Van Doren, Cheryl Van Doren, Kathy Van Doren, Paul Jr. Van Doren, and Janie Van Doren. Following the screening, the Festival will host a STREET PARTY presented by VANS at 9:00pm outdoors under the stars in the parking lot behind Edwards Big Newport. The event will feature a hosted bar by Tito's Handmade Vodka and live entertainment.

On Thursday, October 28 at 7:00pm the Festival will close with the West Coast Premiere of WAR ON THE DIAMOND at The New Port Theater (2905 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar). Directed by Emmy and Peabody Award Winner Andy Billman and based on the award-winning book The Pitch That Killed by Mike Sowell, WAR ON THE DIAMOND tells the story of Ray Chapman - the only MLB player killed by a pitch - and the 100-year rivalry between two baseball teams and two cities - Cleveland and New York. A Closing Night reception will follow the screening at the The New Port Theater.

"The Newport Beach Film Festival is extremely excited to be back on the big screen. We are proud to bring outstanding global cinema to our local theaters. This year's incredible line up of narrative features, non-fiction films and curated shorts programs reflect the incredible storytelling talents of our filmmakers. We are thrilled to open and close the Festival with documentary films that have strong Orange County connections." stated Gregg Schwenk, CEO/Executive Director of NBFF.

Tickets to Opening Night and Closing Night are $95. Event is open to attendees 21 and older.

For Festival passes, tickets and COVID-19 safety information, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

Images and press kits are available upon request.

About the Newport Beach Film Festival

Recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival brings an international curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to the beautiful Southern California coast. Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the Festival celebrates contemporary screen culture, cinematic excellence and engages the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists. The 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival runs October 21-28, 2021 and will spotlight over 300 films from around the world. The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by Morgan Stanley, UCI Health, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Fashion Island, Aston Martin and the City of Newport Beach.

