About 11 News Weather Class
Due to the current COVID situation, the 11 Breaking Weather Team will not be selecting kids to participate in helping out with the 9a weather segments until further notice.
What Is Required?
Speakers are NOT needed. Computer with INTERNET access is needed – this must *connect* to a projector.
Available Start Times
- Tuesday mornings from 10:00-11:00 am
- Tuesday afternoons from 1:00-2:00 pm
- Wednesday mornings from 10:00-11:00 am
- Wednesday afternoons from 1:00-2:00 pm
- Thursday mornings from 10:00-11:00 am
To Schedule
Please contact us at weather@kktv.com We can answer any questions you have about the program. We will need the following information:
- Requested date and time
- School name and address
- Contact name, email, phone number and check-in location for presenter when arriving at the school (presenter will arrive 10 minutes before the lesson start time)
- Grade levels of children in class/classes
- How many students will participate?
- Do you want coloring sheets?
- What subject would you like presented? (see below)
Weather Topics
- Winter Weather
- Thunderstorm Safety
- Wildfires and Floods
- What are clouds?
Class Timing
- Kindergarten (30 Minutes)
- Grades 1-5 (1 Hour)
News
We also would like permission in advance to send a camera from our station to take video or still photos of the class. Please make sure to mention when setting up your appointment if your school will not allow that. (That will not influence availability of appointments in any way).