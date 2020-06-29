Due to the current COVID situation, the 11 Breaking Weather Team will not be selecting kids to participate in helping out with the 9a weather segments until further notice.

What Is Required?

Speakers are NOT needed. Computer with INTERNET access is needed – this must *connect* to a projector.

Available Start Times

Tuesday mornings from 10:00-11:00 am

Tuesday afternoons from 1:00-2:00 pm

Wednesday mornings from 10:00-11:00 am

Wednesday afternoons from 1:00-2:00 pm

Thursday mornings from 10:00-11:00 am

To Schedule

Please contact us at weather@kktv.com We can answer any questions you have about the program. We will need the following information:

Requested date and time

School name and address

Contact name, email, phone number and check-in location for presenter when arriving at the school (presenter will arrive 10 minutes before the lesson start time)

Grade levels of children in class/classes

How many students will participate?

Do you want coloring sheets?

What subject would you like presented? (see below)

Weather Topics

Winter Weather

Thunderstorm Safety

Wildfires and Floods



What are clouds?

Class Timing

Kindergarten (30 Minutes)

Grades 1-5 (1 Hour)

News

We also would like permission in advance to send a camera from our station to take video or still photos of the class. Please make sure to mention when setting up your appointment if your school will not allow that. (That will not influence availability of appointments in any way).