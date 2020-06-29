Due to the current COVID situation, the 11 Breaking Weather Team will not be selecting kids to participate in helping out with the 9a weather segments until further notice.

KKTV 11 News and Rocky Mountain Honda Dealers have teamed up to bring you the Junior Forecaster! Kids K-5 are eligible, so tell us why your child should be this month’s Junior Forecaster! If your child is selected, they’ll get the chance to come on KKTV 11 News at 9 and help out with the weather segment! They’ll also receive a $50 gift card and a t-shirt courtesy of Rocky Mountain Honda Dealers.