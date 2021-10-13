Job of the Week

ServiceSource is Hiring food service Positions at Fort Carson! No Experience Needed! Wide range of positions!

Job description: There are plenty of openings in a wide range of food service positions so visit them online at https://www.servicesource.org/careers/ to find out more and apply now!!!

Benefits:

Medical, Dental and Vision

Paid Time Off

Retirement Accounts with Employer Match

Life Insurance, AD&D, Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability

More about the employer:

ServiceSource is a nonprofit organization with a mission to facilitate services, resources and partnerships to support people with disabilities and others, along with their families, their caregivers and community members, in order to build more inclusive communities.

Our programs and services are as varied as the people we serve

