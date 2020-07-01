IQ Floors Logo (IQ Floors)

About Us

My name is Reagan and back in 2004, I opened up a small business, in a local garage, called IQ Floors. What initially began as a wholesale flooring and brokerage firm selling only to carpet stores across Colorado, quickly began to grow. Today, we have a thriving business that my family and I are proud of and which offers the finest quality carpets from Shaw, Mohawk, Stanton, Tuftex, and more to the greater public. Our crowning glory is our large and beautiful flooring showroom in Colorado Springs.

We’ve been able to grow the business all the while keeping the “small business” feel because, at the core, IQ Floors is family owned and operated. My wonderful wife, three incredible daughters, an all-star team of employees pour our love and dedication into the business each and every day. Together, we are proud to be taking IQ Flooring to new heights!

IQ Floors FAQ

Are you open for business? Yes, by appointment only

Do you offer free in-home estimates?

Do you have a mobile showroom? Yes

Do you have inventory in your store? Yes