Why should you advertise with KKTV?

KKTV is not only a television station but a complete digital marketing company as well. Guiding your business through the digital world by utilizing email marketing, audience targeted digital ads, YouTube, and much more.

Are you ready to GROW your business and REACH a new wave of customers? If that answer is, “yes’, then view our KKTV 11 Digital Marketing Services site!

Local Colorado Springs Businesses define our community and are very much at risk right now. Connect to our main Colorado Springs page on the GrayTV directory to register for a free account for your business: add your personal touch and let Colorado Springs know that you are open!

KKTV specializes in developing unique, customizable advertising opportunities across multiple platforms to help local advertisers connect with and engage local customers. Understanding your businesses client or customer helps us develop marketing plans and track the effectiveness of the campaigns. These marketing solutions include but are not limited to: Broadcast television, Digital sub-channels, Hyper-local websites; kktv.com, mobile and Community event sponsorships. KKTV offers the content that consumers use most from high-definition programming to one of the top local websites in Southern Colorado.

Contact KKTV

Front Desk

520 E. Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

(719) 634-2844

Fax: (719) 632-0808

Newsroom:

(719) 578-0000

Please email press releases to:

news@kktv.com

Fax: (719) 634-3741

General Manager/General Sales Manager: Kerri Blanco

kblanco@kktv.com

News Director: Lauri Martin

lmartin@kktv.com

Chief Photographer: Mike Petkash

mpetkash@kktv.com

Director of Engineering: Christopher Fleming

cfleming@kktv.com

Digital Sales: Bobby Lepping

blepping@kktv.com

Programming: Becky Tomek

btomek@kktv.com

Digital News Content: Tony Keith

akeith@kktv.com

For Immediate Closed Captioning questions:

Phone- 719-457-8255

Fax - 719-632-0808

E-mail - engineering@kktv.com

For Non-Immediate Closed Captioning questions:

Chris Fleming

Director of Engineering

Phone: 719-634-2844

Fax: 719-457-0417

Email: cfleming@kktv.com

520 E. Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Political Broadcast Advertising: Mike Jones

Director of National Political Sales

Gray Television - Washington, DC

Desk: (202) 400-0598

mike.jones@gray.tv

Dub Requests

For a copy of a story you saw on KKTV 11 News, contact Universal Information Services at 800 408-3178 or universal-info.com.