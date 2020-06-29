Pikes Peak United Way Community Investment FundYour contribution to Pikes Peak United Way will address immediate needs as well as long-term challenges that will affect education, income and health outcomes across our community. Funds will go to the Pikes Peak United Way Community Investment Fund to help agencies who have been hit hardest by this pandemic. Even as we confront uncertainty, we are STRONGER TOGETHER. As Coloradans, we have a history of coming together to take care of one another. That is more important today than ever.