What: Two FREE Skin Check Screening Events
Where: 5700 N. Elizabeth St. in Pueblo on August 18th, the parking lot of 9348 Grand Cordera Parkway in Colorado Springs on September 12th
More Info: We know that the first skin check screening helped so many people, so we’re bringing it back! Join us in Pueblo on August 18th or in Colorado Springs on September 12th and get your problem spots on your skin checked for free!
What: Pikes Peak United Way Community Investment Fund
More Info: https://www.ppunitedway.org/covid-19-donation/
Your contribution to Pikes Peak United Way will address immediate needs as well as long-term challenges that will affect education, income and health outcomes across our community. Funds will go to the Pikes Peak United Way Community Investment Fund to help agencies who have been hit hardest by this pandemic. Even as we confront uncertainty, we are STRONGER TOGETHER. As Coloradans, we have a history of coming together to take care of one another. That is more important today than ever.