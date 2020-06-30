11 Call For Action

To contact our Call For Action volunteers, call 719-457-8211.

If you would like to report a news tip, please call our newsroom at 719-578-0000 or email news@kktv.com. If you are looking for resources in our community, you can reach out to Pikes Peak United Way by calling ’211′ or click here. If you need to report a scam, fraud, or price gouging, you can contact the Colorado Attorney General’s ‘Stop Fraud Colorado’ at 800-222-4444 or click here.

We have a team of 11 Call for Action volunteers who help mediate when consumers have issues with a company or business. Call for Action is an international, nonprofit network of consumer hotlines that was founded in 1963. Our volunteers come from all different backgrounds in our community, including retired military, police and more.

We are always looking for volunteers who are passionate about helping others. If you’re interested in joining our 11 Call for Action team, call us at 719-457-8211. Click here to learn more about the Call For Action organization.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer email KKTVCall4Action@outlook.com.