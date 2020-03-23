Wright, Bey Named To NABC All-District Teams

University of Colorado junior guard McKinley Wright IV was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 19 First Team while classmate Tyler Bey was a second team selection, the organization announced on Monday.

A total of 10 individuals were honored on the two five-player All-District 19 teams which encompasses the Pac-12 Conference. Wright is Colorado’s first NABC All-District First Team member since Alec Burks in 2010-11. Five Buffaloes in the Pac-12 era had previously been honored on second team squads, most recently Derrick White in 2016-17.

A two-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection, Wright led Colorado at 14.4 points and 5.0 assists per game this past season. He led the Pac-12 in assists during conference play at 5.7 per game. His 103 assists during league contests matches his own school record, set last season.

On the overall Pac-12 charts, Wright was fourth in assists, fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7), 12th in free throw percentage (.792), 13th in defensive rebounds (4.5 drpg) and 15th in scoring and overall rebounding (5.7 rpg). His six double-doubles are the most by a Pac-12 point guard.

Wright was also one of 10 players named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District VIII Team earlier this month. The USBWA District VIII includes NCAA Division I players from the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada and Montana.

Bey, the 2019-20 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, led the conference in rebounding at 9.0 per game while ranking fifth in steals (1.6 spg) and seventh in blocks (1.2 bpg). He was second on the team in scoring at 13.8 points per game while shooting 53 percent from the field.

Colorado finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 21-11, tying for fifth in the Pac-12 at 10-8.

2019-20 NABC All-District 19 Teams

First Team:

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Zeke Nnaji, Arizona

Remy Martin, Arizona State

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State

Second Team:

Tyler Bey, Colorado

Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Isaiah Stewart, Washington

CJ Elleby, Washington State

Oscar da Silva, Stanford

Coach of the Year: Mick Cronin, UCLA