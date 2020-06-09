Von Miller writes editorial on protests, racial inequality in America

Broncos linebacker Von Miller opened up about his experiences with racism in America, penning an editorial Tuesday in TIME Magazine.

In it, Miller documents how often he encounters racist comments and actions by people in his everyday life, calling it "utterly unavoidable." Miller wrote about its prevalence from elementary school, to the high school football field, and even presently in his NFL career.

Miller also pushed for change in the editorial, asking "If we can find the strength to come together as a people and fight for healing and change, then together we can enjoy the sunshine of our American ideals. If we do not choose this course, we can expect the darkness to remain."

You can read Miller's full story on TIME Magazine's website HERE.