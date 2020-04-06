Von Miller named Unanimous Selection for NFL All-Decade Team

Outside Linebacker Von Miller has been chosen as one of eight unanimous selections to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, it was announced on Monday by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was also named to the All-Decade Team as a defensive back.

The 55-member team (click here for the full team) is the result of votes cast over the last several weeks by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

Miller was named to eight Pro Bowls (2011-12, 14-19) and selected All-Pro seven times—first team (2012, 15-16); second team (2011, ’14, 17-18)—during the 2010s. Since being selected second overall by the Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft from Texas A&M, he has totaled 490 tackles (380 solo), 106 sacks (646 yds.), two interceptions (68 yds.), 21 passes defensed, 25 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.

The MVP of Super Bowl 50, Miller led all players in the decade with 112.5 overall sacks (106 reg. season; 6.5 postseason) while ranking second in the NFL with 27 overall forced fumbles (25 reg. season; 2 postseason). His 112.5 overall sacks rank fifth all-time for a single decade.

Miller is one of four Broncos (John Elway, 9; Steve Atwater, 8; Champ Bailey, 8) to earn eight Pro Bowl nods and the second to be voted as NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (Mike Croel, 1991). He owns the most AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in team history (4) and has been chosen as the conference player of the month three times (Sept. 2016; Oct. 2014; Nov. 2012).

Harris Jr. made four Pro Bowls (2014-16, ’18) and was twice named an Associated Press All Pro selection—second team cornerback in 2015; first-team defensive back in 2016—during his nine-year career in Denver (2011-19). He appeared in 139 regular-season games (121 starts) and eight postseason games (7 starts) as a Bronco, totaling 512 tackles (438 solo), 20 interceptions (457 yds.), 86 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries

Originally a college free-agent signee in 2011 from the University of Kansas, Harris. Jr. played an integral role in the team’s ‘No Fly Zone’ secondary. He left the Broncos this offseason as one of four undrafted cornerbacks to make four or more Pro Bowls with their original team (Cornell Green, Dal.; Emmitt Thomas, K.C.; Everson Walls, Dal.).

With Miller and Harris Jr. as teammates from 2011-19, the Broncos won five consecutive AFC West Titles (2011-15) and two AFC Championships (2013, ’15) in addition to winning Super Bowl 50. They are the third group of Denver teammates (Louis Wright & Rick Upchurch, 1970s; Steve Atwater, Terrell Davis, John Elway, Shannon Sharpe & Gary Zimmerman, 1990s) to earn a selection to the same all-decade team primarily as a Bronco.