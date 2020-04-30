Von Miller announces his recovery from COVID-19

The Mile High City's favorite linebacker is feeling better.

Denver Broncos star Von Miller announced he tested negative for the Coronavirus Thursday on twitter. The news comes about two weeks following his positive diagnosis of COVID-19, when he was just the second NFL player to publicly test positive for the virus.

Miller was under self-quarantine for the last couple weeks while recovering from the illness. He remains the only Broncos player to test positive for the Coronavirus, according to the team website.

