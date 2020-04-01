Von Miller pranks Broncos Country with April Fools' post

Broncos linebacker Von Miller nearly gave his fans a heart attack Wednesday on social media, posting a fake farewell on Instagram.

Miller jokingly posted a photo of his release by the Broncos, along with the message:

"Denver. It’s been REAL!!! First off I wanna thank the FANs! “Broncos Country” the best fan base in the world! The last 9 Years have been incredible! SB50!!! They can never take that away from us!! Excited to see what the future holds! All Love ❤️"

Some fans were shocked by the post, sending their thanks to Von for his years with the Broncos. Others were a bit more skeptical, remembering Von posts a very similar April Fool's joke every year. Yet, it still seems to get people! Miller's post racked up more than 170,000 likes by Wednesday night.