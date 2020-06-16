Vibes release Statement as 2020 Opening Day approaches

With the scheduled 2020 Home Opener now 10 days away, the Rocky Mountain Vibes released an official statement on the clubs future.

VIBES OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

"Friday, June 26th was scheduled to be our home opener. While there has been no official cancellation to our season we are on an indefinite postponement while we await further word from Minor League Baseball regarding the 2020 season.

We will continue to be an integral part of the community and work closely with the El Paso County Health Department to be able to open up UCHealth Park. While there may not currently be baseball, we are very excited for the opportunity to host unique events at the ballpark. Please keep an eye on vibesbaseball.com and our social media channels for event announcements.

We appreciate all your support during these unprecedented times and want to thank all our fans, season ticket holders, and sponsors for their patience and understanding. We are incredibly appreciative of these partnerships and we will be sure to keep everyone informed as we learn our next steps for this summer, 2021 and beyond."

The Vibes were originally set to open the 2020 season on the road Friday against Ogden.