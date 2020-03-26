Vanguard's Dominique Clifford is Gatorade's Colorado boys basketball player of the year

Vanguard senior Dominique Clifford earned one of high school basketball's top honors Thursday, being named the Gatorade boys basketball player of the year in Colorado.

Clifford, the 6-foot-5 guard for the Coursers, averaged 26.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.8 blocks in the 2019-20 season, according to CHSAAnow.com. His dominating year led Vanguard to a 22-3 record and an appearance in the Great 8 of the CHSAA 3A boys basketball state tournament.

Clifford is headed to play at Colorado next fall, and is the first Coursers player to win the award since its inception. He is also the first Colorado athlete to win the Gatorade player of the year honor who wasn't from a 4A or 5A school since the 1999-2000 season (Jonathan Sanders,Belleview Christian), according to the Denver Post.