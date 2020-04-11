'Undrafted but undaunted': Oilers' Colby Cave dies at 25

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died after a brain bleed.

Cave was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday in Toronto. He underwent emergency surgery to remove a cyst causing pressure on the brain. The team has not said what caused the brain bleed. His agent says it does not appear linked to COVID-19.

Cave scored once in 11 appearances with Edmonton this season. The team called him a "terrific teammate with great character." NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says Cave was "inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game.” Colby Cave was 25 years old.